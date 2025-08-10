Grade 5 Scholarship exam results to be released before September 20

The Commissioner General of Examinations, AKS Indika Kumari Liyanage, says that the results of the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination held today (10), is expected to be released before September 20.

This year’s Grade 5 Scholarship exam was worked-off at 2,787 centers across the country today.

A total of 307,951 candidates sat for the exam.

According to the Commissioner General of Examinations, Indika Kumari Liyanage, a total of 901 students with special needs sat for the exam this year, including 12 candidates using Braille scripts.

The Commissioner General of Examinations, AKS Indika Kumari Liyanage noted that the Department will take all steps to release the exam results promptly.

She said it will allow authorities adequate time to process the results to take necessary steps.