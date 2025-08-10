Weeragula Police Sub Inspector dies shooting himself

A Sub Inspector attached to the Weeragula Police Station has reportedly died after shooting himself with his service firearm, the Office of the Police Media Spokesman stated.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support:

- For emergencies, contact the National Mental Health Helpline: 1926

- Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535/+94 11 2 682570

- Lanka Life Line: 1375

- CCCline: 1333 (toll-free)