PDEXCIL to strengthen trade ties between India and Sri Lanka

The Powerloom Development Export Promotion Council (PDEXCIL) will strengthen trade linkages between Indian and Sri Lankan textile industries for a sustainable and long-term cooperation, said K. Sakthivel, its chairman, in a recent press release.

A delegation of fabric exporters visited Sri Lanka recently to strengthen bilateral textile trade and improve industry collaboration. Mr. Sakthivel was recognised for his decade-long participation in Intex South Asia.

The Indian team interacted with Sri Lankan textile importers, garment manufacturers, and trade associations, on enhancing sourcing of Indian fabrics and made-ups, facilitating B2B partnerships and direct trade channels, participation in textile trade fairs and buyer-seller meets, and logistics and market access improvement strategies.

The delegation met the Minister of Industries, Sri Lanka, and discussed ways to explore collaborative initiatives between Indian and Sri Lankan industry players, such as joint ventures, skill development, knowledge exchange, and sustainable textile practices. It also met the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka in Colombo, when the Indian delegation presented the strength and diversity of India’s textile industry, especially in powerloom products and home textiles.

Chandrasekar, vice chairman of PDEXCIL, Bharath Chhajer, its Export Panel Convener, and senior members of Fabric Exporters Association representing India’s leading fabric and home textile exporters were part of the delegation.

Source: The Hindu

--Agencies