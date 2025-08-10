PDEXCIL to strengthen trade ties between India and Sri Lanka

PDEXCIL to strengthen trade ties between India and Sri Lanka

August 10, 2025   09:26 pm

The Powerloom Development Export Promotion Council (PDEXCIL) will strengthen trade linkages between Indian and Sri Lankan textile industries for a sustainable and long-term cooperation, said K. Sakthivel, its chairman, in a recent press release.

A delegation of fabric exporters visited Sri Lanka recently to strengthen bilateral textile trade and improve industry collaboration. Mr. Sakthivel was recognised for his decade-long participation in Intex South Asia.

The Indian team interacted with Sri Lankan textile importers, garment manufacturers, and trade associations, on enhancing sourcing of Indian fabrics and made-ups, facilitating B2B partnerships and direct trade channels, participation in textile trade fairs and buyer-seller meets, and logistics and market access improvement strategies.

The delegation met the Minister of Industries, Sri Lanka, and discussed ways to explore collaborative initiatives between Indian and Sri Lankan industry players, such as joint ventures, skill development, knowledge exchange, and sustainable textile practices. It also met the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka in Colombo, when the Indian delegation presented the strength and diversity of India’s textile industry, especially in powerloom products and home textiles.

Chandrasekar, vice chairman of PDEXCIL, Bharath Chhajer, its Export Panel Convener, and senior members of Fabric Exporters Association representing India’s leading fabric and home textile exporters were part of the delegation.

Source: The Hindu
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Police raid illegal ilmenite mining site located in highly eco-sensitive area at Aruwakkalu (English)

Police raid illegal ilmenite mining site located in highly eco-sensitive area at Aruwakkalu (English)

'UK will support Sri Lankan government to grow education sector' - British HC (English)

'UK will support Sri Lankan government to grow education sector' - British HC (English)

Eight arrested in connection with recent murder in Wattala (English)

Eight arrested in connection with recent murder in Wattala (English)

President Dissanayake, Ministers, and Diplomats in attendance to witness final Randoli Perahera (English)

President Dissanayake, Ministers, and Diplomats in attendance to witness final Randoli Perahera (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.08.09

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.08.09

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.08.09

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.08.09

Final Randoli Perahera of Kandy Esala Festival to parade the streets tonight (English)

Final Randoli Perahera of Kandy Esala Festival to parade the streets tonight (English)