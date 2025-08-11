Several spells of light showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says several spells of light showers will occur in the Western, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts today.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 p.m., it said.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.