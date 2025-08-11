Doctors call off strike after talks with Health Minister

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has decided to call off their island-wide strike action which was slated to commence today (11).

The GMOA had threatened to launch the trade union action from 8.00 a.m. this morning based on several demands including issues related to the implementation of doctors’ transfers.

However, the GMOA’s Executive Committee has decided to temporarily suspend today’s trade union action following “positive outcomes” from the meeting with Health Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

The GMOA further said it will monitor developments and decide accordingly and advised RHOs (Registered House Officers) not to apply for the current post-intern vacancies as a trade union measure, because the “arbitrarily published” post-intern vacancy list is subjected to be amended.