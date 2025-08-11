Suspect arrested with Ambergris worth over Rs. 5 million
File Photo.

August 11, 2025   11:55 am

A suspect has been arrested by Divulapitiya Police while in possession of a large stock of ‘Ambergris’, estimated to be worth over Rs. 5 million.

The suspect was arrested yesterday (10) in the Bomugammana area on the Divulapitiya-Negombo road based on information received by Divulapitiya Police. 

During the operation, police officers had taken into custody 1 kilogram and 200 grams of Ambergris, which the suspect had prepared to sell.

The arrested suspect is a 44-year-old resident of Wathurugama, Kirindiwela. 

The seized Ambergris is estimated to be worth over Rs. 5 million.

Ambergris, also called grey amber or whale vomit, is created by the bile duct of the sperm whale and is often referred to as “floating gold” due to the immense price it fetches in the international market for its use in luxury perfumes.

The unauthorised possession and sale of Ambergris is illegal in Sri Lanka. 

