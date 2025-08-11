Vietnamese national drowns in seas off Moragalla

A foreign woman who went for a swim at the Moragalla beach in Aluthgama has drowned and died, police noted.

The deceased was a 48-year-old woman from Vietnam.

It is reported that the Vietnamese national had been swimming with a group of others when she was caught in a current and dragged away.

However, police stated that her body has now been recovered and brought ashore at the Bentota beach.

Further investigations are underway.