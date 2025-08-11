Fatal rat fever cases among children on the rise: Experts

The potentially fatal leptospirosis (rat fever) disease is currently on the rise, according to Dr. Deepal Perera, a pediatric specialist at the Lady Ridgeway Children’s Hospital in Colombo.

Dr. Perera noted that leptospirosis is most often contracted through exposure to contaminated and muddy water.

He revealed this during a media briefing held in Colombo today (11).

Dr. Deepal Perera stated that this period coincides with school holidays, during which children often visit paddy fields or open areas to fly kites among other activities— a major contributing factor to the increase in cases.

He added that if a fever lasts for about five to six days, it could be a symptom of leptospirosis.

Other symptoms include redness or yellowing of eyes, abdominal pain, and dark yellow urine, Dr. Deepal Perera stated.

Although there is treatment available for leptospirosis, Dr. Deepal Perera emphasized the need to be cautious.

He also warned that this condition could lead to kidney-related complications if not treated properly.

Even though leptospirosis infections are seen worldwide, it is more common in tropical regions. Each year an average of 1.03 million persons are infected and 58,900 deaths occur due to leptospirosis globally, according to the Ministry of Health.