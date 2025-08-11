Three including woman arrested with narcotics worth Rs. 2 million

Three individuals, including a woman have been arrested in Karuvappankerny, Batticaloa with a stock of narcotics valued at around Rs. 2 million, police stated.

Police have seized 1 kilogram of Kerala cannabis, 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine (“ice”), and 25 grams of heroin found in their possession.

The arrested woman is 35 years old, while the two men are aged 24 and 34, according to police.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspects have been involved in drug trafficking for a period of time. It has also been uncovered that the husband of the arrested woman is currently in prison on similar drug-related charges.

The suspects are scheduled to be presented before court, while further investigations are being conducted by the Batticaloa Police.