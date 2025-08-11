ITAK calls for hartal in North and East on Friday

A ‘hartal’ will be observed on Friday (15), in the North and East to protest against the alleged “brutality of the military”, according to the Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK).

The ‘hartal’ has been called over the recent death of a 32-year-old man and the alleged brutality of the military in the North and East.

In a letter addressed to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the Secretary of the Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi, former Member of Parliament MA Sumanthiran has also called for urgent and impartial investigation into the death of a 32-year-old man, whose body was found in the Muthuiyankaddu Tank on Saturday.

The ITAK Secretary also called for the removal of what it terms the “excessive presence of the military” in the North and East, in the letter addressed to the President.