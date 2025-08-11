President discuss pre-budget proposals for 2026 with officials

August 11, 2025   04:35 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has chaired a meeting this morning (11) at the Presidential Secretariat to review projects implemented under the 2025 budget allocations for the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation, and to discuss pre-budget proposals for 2026.

President Dissanayake held separate discussions with officials on agriculture, livestock, land and irrigation, issuing directives to expedite the resolution of state-owned land issues and to establish a comprehensive sector-wide data system, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

When planning the upcoming budget, President Dissanayake emphasised the need to prioritise sectors vital to reviving the national economy, instructing officials to focus on initiatives that would enable agriculture, livestock, land and irrigation to make a stronger contribution to economic growth, the PMD noted. He had also underscored that these areas form a core part of the government’s strategy to eradicate rural poverty and integrate rural communities into the broader economy.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the livestock sector, the President had announced that the upcoming budget would place special emphasis on transforming local dairy production and livestock farming into fully-fledged industries.

President Dissanayake also noted that financial allocations alone are insufficient. He stressed the need to ensure that the benefits of projects are effectively delivered to the public and called for the strengthening of mechanisms necessary to achieve this goal, the PMD added.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation K.D. Lalakantha; Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Namal Karunaratne; Deputy Minister of Land and Irrigation Dr. Susil Ranasinghe; Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake; Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma; Senior Additional Secretary to the President Kapila Janaka Bandara and senior ministry officials.

