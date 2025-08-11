Petition challenging Presidents Entitlements (Repeal) Bill filed at SC

August 11, 2025   04:57 pm

A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court challenging the bill presented to Parliament by the government seeking to revoke the privileges of former Presidents.

The petition has been submitted by Renuka Perera, the Administrative Secretary of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

The Attorney General has been named as the respondent in the petition.

The Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal) Bill, which seeks to repeal the Presidents’ Entitlements Act, was presented to Parliament by the Minister of Justice Harshana Nanayakkara on August 7.

On July 31, the Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal) Bill was gazetted. The bill was drafted to revoke special privileges extended to former Presidents and their widows.

Earlier in July, the Cabinet of Minister also granted approval to the proposal to gazette and present in Parliament the draft bill formulated to amend the Presidents Entitlements Act (No. 4 of 1986).

