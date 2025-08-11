India estimates about 55% of goods exported to US will face Trump tariff

India estimates about 55% of goods exported to US will face Trump tariff

August 11, 2025   05:13 pm

About 55 per cent of India’s merchandise exports to the United States will be subject to the tariff imposed by President Donald Trump’s administration, the Indian government said on Monday.

Last week, Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods as punishment for Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil. That raised the total duty on Indian exports to the U.S. to 50 per cent - among the highest on any American trading partner.

The Indian government had taken into account the 25 per cent tariff that Trump initially imposed on goods while providing Monday’s estimate, Pankaj Chaudhary, India’s junior finance minister, said in a written response to a question from a lawmaker.

“The Department of Commerce is engaged with all stakeholders including exporters and industry for taking feedback of their assessment of the situation,” Chaudhary added.

Goods trade between the United States and India - the world’s biggest and fifth-largest economies respectively - was worth about $87 billion in the last fiscal year, according to Indian government estimates.

Source: Reuters

- Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

National Youth Conference scheduled to be held on August 12 (English)

National Youth Conference scheduled to be held on August 12 (English)

Opposition to present joint no-confidence motion against Deputy Minister of Defence (English)

Opposition to present joint no-confidence motion against Deputy Minister of Defence (English)

Govt committed to developing a modern, people centric emergency service - Health Minister (English)

Govt committed to developing a modern, people centric emergency service - Health Minister (English)

Arrested underworld figure 'Walas Kata' hospitalised after unsuccessful escape attemp (English)

Arrested underworld figure 'Walas Kata' hospitalised after unsuccessful escape attemp (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Police raid illegal ilmenite mining site located in highly eco-sensitive area at Aruwakkalu (English)

Police raid illegal ilmenite mining site located in highly eco-sensitive area at Aruwakkalu (English)

'UK will support Sri Lankan government to grow education sector' - British HC (English)

'UK will support Sri Lankan government to grow education sector' - British HC (English)