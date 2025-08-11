GMOA and Health Ministry continue to clash over doctors transfer process

GMOA and Health Ministry continue to clash over doctors transfer process

August 11, 2025   05:38 pm

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has accused the Ministry of Health of delaying the implementation of agreements reached with the Health Minister regarding the rectification of irregularities in the doctors’ transfer process.

In a statement, the GMOA stated that over the past few months, the preparation of transfer lists, issuance of transfer orders, and the filling of hospital vacancies have not been carried out properly by the Ministry of Health. As a result of the situation that arose, the association was compelled to consider taking trade union action.

However, the GMOA expressed strong dissatisfaction over the failure of senior officials at the Health Ministry to act on verbal assurances given by the Health Minister.

The association further stated that it has already informed the Health Minister of the issue in writing and has brought the matter to the attention of its Executive Committee, particularly regarding the temporarily suspended trade union action.

The GMOA warned that if the Ministry of Health’s Transfer Board continues to fail to implement the transfer orders transparently, or attempts to paralyse the country’s health system, the association will not hesitate to take firm decisions.

Moreover, the GMOA emphasised that if officials attached to the Ministry of Health deliberately delay the implementation of the Minister’s positive responses through planned inaction, the association will proceed to file complaints with all relevant authorities, including the Public Service Commission.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

National Youth Conference scheduled to be held on August 12 (English)

National Youth Conference scheduled to be held on August 12 (English)

Opposition to present joint no-confidence motion against Deputy Minister of Defence (English)

Opposition to present joint no-confidence motion against Deputy Minister of Defence (English)

Govt committed to developing a modern, people centric emergency service - Health Minister (English)

Govt committed to developing a modern, people centric emergency service - Health Minister (English)

Arrested underworld figure 'Walas Kata' hospitalised after unsuccessful escape attemp (English)

Arrested underworld figure 'Walas Kata' hospitalised after unsuccessful escape attemp (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Police raid illegal ilmenite mining site located in highly eco-sensitive area at Aruwakkalu (English)

Police raid illegal ilmenite mining site located in highly eco-sensitive area at Aruwakkalu (English)

'UK will support Sri Lankan government to grow education sector' - British HC (English)

'UK will support Sri Lankan government to grow education sector' - British HC (English)