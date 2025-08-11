GMOA and Health Ministry continue to clash over doctors transfer process

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has accused the Ministry of Health of delaying the implementation of agreements reached with the Health Minister regarding the rectification of irregularities in the doctors’ transfer process.

In a statement, the GMOA stated that over the past few months, the preparation of transfer lists, issuance of transfer orders, and the filling of hospital vacancies have not been carried out properly by the Ministry of Health. As a result of the situation that arose, the association was compelled to consider taking trade union action.

However, the GMOA expressed strong dissatisfaction over the failure of senior officials at the Health Ministry to act on verbal assurances given by the Health Minister.

The association further stated that it has already informed the Health Minister of the issue in writing and has brought the matter to the attention of its Executive Committee, particularly regarding the temporarily suspended trade union action.

The GMOA warned that if the Ministry of Health’s Transfer Board continues to fail to implement the transfer orders transparently, or attempts to paralyse the country’s health system, the association will not hesitate to take firm decisions.

Moreover, the GMOA emphasised that if officials attached to the Ministry of Health deliberately delay the implementation of the Minister’s positive responses through planned inaction, the association will proceed to file complaints with all relevant authorities, including the Public Service Commission.