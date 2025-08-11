Unemployed graduates stage protest opposite JVP Headquarters in Pelawatte

A protest organized by the Combined Association of Unemployed Graduates was held today opposite the Ministry of Education in Pelawatte.

The protesters demonstrated at the location for about half an hour, after which they marched to the headquarters of the JVP located in Pelawatte.

A strong police presence was observed in front of the party office during the protest, Ada Derana reporter said.

The demonstrators pointed out that the present government has broken the promises made in its policy statement prior to coming into power.

They claimed that there are currently around 35,000 unemployed graduates across the country, and accused the government of failing to fulfill its earlier promise of providing employment opportunities to them as outlined in its policy declaration.