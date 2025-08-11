Unemployed graduates stage protest opposite JVP Headquarters in Pelawatte

Unemployed graduates stage protest opposite JVP Headquarters in Pelawatte

August 11, 2025   06:01 pm

A protest organized by the Combined Association of Unemployed Graduates was held today opposite the Ministry of Education in Pelawatte.

The protesters demonstrated at the location for about half an hour, after which they marched to the headquarters of the JVP located in Pelawatte.

A strong police presence was observed in front of the party office during the protest, Ada Derana reporter said.

The demonstrators pointed out that the present government has broken the promises made in its policy statement prior to coming into power.

They claimed that there are currently around 35,000 unemployed graduates across the country, and accused the government of failing to fulfill its earlier promise of providing employment opportunities to them as outlined in its policy declaration.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

National Youth Conference scheduled to be held on August 12 (English)

National Youth Conference scheduled to be held on August 12 (English)

Opposition to present joint no-confidence motion against Deputy Minister of Defence (English)

Opposition to present joint no-confidence motion against Deputy Minister of Defence (English)

Govt committed to developing a modern, people centric emergency service - Health Minister (English)

Govt committed to developing a modern, people centric emergency service - Health Minister (English)

Arrested underworld figure 'Walas Kata' hospitalised after unsuccessful escape attemp (English)

Arrested underworld figure 'Walas Kata' hospitalised after unsuccessful escape attemp (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Police raid illegal ilmenite mining site located in highly eco-sensitive area at Aruwakkalu (English)

Police raid illegal ilmenite mining site located in highly eco-sensitive area at Aruwakkalu (English)