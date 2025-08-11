975 individuals arrested during special island-wide police raids

A total of 975 individuals have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in criminal activities and also over illicit liquor and drug-related offenses during a special island-wide operation conducted yesterday (10).

As part of the operation, 28,858 persons were subjected to inspection, the Police Media Division said.

Police have identified 21 individuals directly linked to criminal activities while 422 suspects with outstanding warrants were arrested during the operation, police noted.

According to the report, a total of 118 drunk drivers were apprehended while 3,595 persons who violated various other traffic offences were also identified, police stated.

According to police, island-wide operations are conducted to apprehend small-, medium-, and large-scale drug traffickers, individuals involved in criminal activities, and those in possession of illegal firearms.