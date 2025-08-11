Chilaw resident held at BIA with Rs. 115 million worth of gold biscuits

An individual has been arrested by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) with a stock of gold biscuits valued at over Rs. 115 million.

The weight of the seized gold biscuits is reported to be over 1 kilogram.

Investigators stated that the gold had been smuggled into the country from Dubai under the pretext of importing vehicle spare parts.

The suspect is a 58-year-old resident of Chilaw.

It is reported that he was arrested by CID officers on suspicion while he was leaving after paying the duty imposed by customs for the vehicle parts.