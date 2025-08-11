Court grants permission to detain and question suspects in Sahaspura shooting incident

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today granted permission to the Colombo Crimes Division to detain and question, for 24 hours, three suspects arrested in connection with the shooting incident that occurred in Borella on August 7.

In addition, a previously arrested suspect, identified as Shehan Madhusanka, has been further remanded until August 25.

The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali Jayatunga.

Police informed court that further investigations related to the incident are ongoing.

Accordingly, police requested court approval to detain the three arrested suspects for a 24-hour period for interrogation, which was granted by the Magistrate.

Furthermore, the attorney appearing on behalf of suspect Shehan Madhusanka claimed in court that his client had no involvement in the incident and that he was arrested based solely on a statement provided by another individual.

The Magistrate instructed police to submit a comprehensive report on the evidence against the suspect at the next court date.

A total of five youths were injured and hospitalised following a shooting incident near the Sahaspura Sirisara Housing Complex in Borella on August 7.

The shooting was carried out by two unidentified individuals who arrived on a motorcycle, targeting a group of youths who were at the sports ground in Sahaspura.