10-hour water cut in several areas of Gampaha on Thursday

A 10-hour water cut will be imposed in several areas of the Gampaha District on Thursday (14), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) announced.

The water cut has been attributed to maintenance activities of the transmission pipeline running from Nittambuwa to Minuwangoda, which is part of the Gampaha–Attanagalla–Minuwangoda Integrated Water Supply Scheme.

Accordingly, the water supply to Ranpokunagama, Bataliya, Attanagalla, Pasyala, and Nittambuwa will be suspended for 10 hours, from 10.00 a.m. to 8.00 p.m. on Thursday, the NWSDB said.

The statement issued by the NWSDB noted that the water supply will also be suspended to resident of Kandahena, Mapagolla, Kongasdeniya, Pinnagollawatta, Kolawatta, Gorakadeniya, Ranpokunagama, Ranpokunagama Housing Scheme, Urapola, Dikkanda, Meevitigammana, Maimbula, Mathalana, Haggalla, Alawala, Kalalpitiya, and Ellamulla.