Puttalam court orders ilmenite processing site to be placed under police custody

A court in Puttalam today (11) ordered that the ilmenite processing site located in Aruwakkalu adjacent to the Wilpattu National Park boundary, be placed under police custody until further investigations are completed.

The order was issued by Puttalam District Judge Mihil Chirantha Sathurusinghe following a report presented to court regarding the operation of the site without proper legal authorization within a highly sensitive environmental zone.

The local company operating the site had reportedly been conducting ilmenite processing without valid approval from the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (GSMB), while also disregarding orders issued by the Department of Archaeology. Based on a complaint received, the site was recently raided by the Walana Anti-Corruption Unit.

Presenting facts before court, Police Inspector R.A. Janitha Kumara of the unit had stated that the ilmenite processing had caused severe environmental damage. He explained that, without proper GSMB approval, the company had constructed a large reservoir and four smaller water bodies at different locations, leading to significant environmental harm.

During the court session, the attorney representing the company did not challenge the claims made by the prosecution. However, he stated that the company had made multiple attempts to obtain the necessary permits from the GSMB and that legal proceedings regarding the matter are currently pending before the Court of Appeal.

After considering all presented facts, Judge Sathurusinghe ordered the site to remain under police custody until investigations are concluded. He further ordered that the case be recalled on September 11.