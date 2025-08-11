Puttalam court orders ilmenite processing site to be placed under police custody

Puttalam court orders ilmenite processing site to be placed under police custody

August 11, 2025   09:47 pm

A court in Puttalam today (11) ordered that the ilmenite processing site located in Aruwakkalu adjacent to the Wilpattu National Park boundary, be placed under police custody until further investigations are completed.

The order was issued by Puttalam District Judge Mihil Chirantha Sathurusinghe following a report presented to court regarding the operation of the site without proper legal authorization within a highly sensitive environmental zone.

The local company operating the site had reportedly been conducting ilmenite processing without valid approval from the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (GSMB), while also disregarding orders issued by the Department of Archaeology. Based on a complaint received, the site was recently raided by the Walana Anti-Corruption Unit.

Presenting facts before court, Police Inspector R.A. Janitha Kumara of the unit had stated that the ilmenite processing had caused severe environmental damage. He explained that, without proper GSMB approval, the company had constructed a large reservoir and four smaller water bodies at different locations, leading to significant environmental harm.

During the court session, the attorney representing the company did not challenge the claims made by the prosecution. However, he stated that the company had made multiple attempts to obtain the necessary permits from the GSMB and that legal proceedings regarding the matter are currently pending before the Court of Appeal.

After considering all presented facts, Judge Sathurusinghe ordered the site to remain under police custody until investigations are concluded. He further ordered that the case be recalled on September 11.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President discusses pre-budget proposals for 2026 with officials (English)

President discusses pre-budget proposals for 2026 with officials (English)

President discusses pre-budget proposals for 2026 with officials (English)

Unemployed graduates stage protest opposite JVP Headquarters in Pelawatte (English)

Unemployed graduates stage protest opposite JVP Headquarters in Pelawatte (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

National Youth Conference scheduled to be held on August 12 (English)

National Youth Conference scheduled to be held on August 12 (English)

Opposition to present joint no-confidence motion against Deputy Minister of Defence (English)

Opposition to present joint no-confidence motion against Deputy Minister of Defence (English)

Govt committed to developing a modern, people centric emergency service - Health Minister (English)

Govt committed to developing a modern, people centric emergency service - Health Minister (English)

Arrested underworld figure 'Walas Kata' hospitalised after unsuccessful escape attemp (English)

Arrested underworld figure 'Walas Kata' hospitalised after unsuccessful escape attemp (English)