Over 120,000 arrested on drug-related offenses so far this year

Over 120,000 arrested on drug-related offenses so far this year

August 11, 2025   10:04 pm

More than 120,000 individuals have been arrested in connection with various drug-related offenses so far this year, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Public Security.

The arrests were made during special operations conducted from the beginning of the year up to today (11).

According to the Ministry, 39,627 individuals have been arrested for the possession of heroin and heroin-related offenses, 47,615 for the possession of crystal methamphetamine (ICE) and 42,620 individuals for cannabis-related offenses.

The operations have also led to the seizure of 934.55 kg of heroin, 1,402.976 kg of ICE and 11,620 kg of cannabis.

Additionally, a total of 118 drunk drivers have been apprehended while legal action has been taken against 3,595 individuals for reckless driving and other violations.

The Ministry of Public Security further stated that continuous operations will be carried out with the participation of Sri Lanka Police and the tri-forces to eradicate the drug menace, suppress organized crime, and reduce accidents across the country.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt's land distribution project 'Himikama' to commence by Aug 13 (English)

Govt's land distribution project 'Himikama' to commence by Aug 13 (English)

Govt's land distribution project 'Himikama' to commence by Aug 13 (English)

Deforestation leads to uptick in human-elephant conflict in Sri Lanka (English)

Deforestation leads to uptick in human-elephant conflict in Sri Lanka (English)

President discusses pre-budget proposals for 2026 with officials (English)

President discusses pre-budget proposals for 2026 with officials (English)

Unemployed graduates stage protest opposite JVP Headquarters in Pelawatte (English)

Unemployed graduates stage protest opposite JVP Headquarters in Pelawatte (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

National Youth Conference scheduled to be held on August 12 (English)

National Youth Conference scheduled to be held on August 12 (English)

Opposition to present joint no-confidence motion against Deputy Minister of Defence (English)

Opposition to present joint no-confidence motion against Deputy Minister of Defence (English)