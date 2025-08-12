Over 120,000 arrested on drug-related offenses so far this year

More than 120,000 individuals have been arrested in connection with various drug-related offenses so far this year, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Public Security.

The arrests were made during special operations conducted from the beginning of the year up to today (11).

According to the Ministry, 39,627 individuals have been arrested for the possession of heroin and heroin-related offenses, 47,615 for the possession of crystal methamphetamine (ICE) and 42,620 individuals for cannabis-related offenses.

The operations have also led to the seizure of 934.55 kg of heroin, 1,402.976 kg of ICE and 11,620 kg of cannabis.

Additionally, a total of 118 drunk drivers have been apprehended while legal action has been taken against 3,595 individuals for reckless driving and other violations.

The Ministry of Public Security further stated that continuous operations will be carried out with the participation of Sri Lanka Police and the tri-forces to eradicate the drug menace, suppress organized crime, and reduce accidents across the country.