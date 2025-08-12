Constitutional Council likely to ratify name of new IGP today

The Constitutional Council is scheduled to convene today (12).

The council is scheduled to convene under the chairmanship of Speaker of House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne at 1:30 p.m., according to the Speaker’s Office.

The meeting is expected to focus on the proposal regarding the appointment of a new Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The position of IGP became vacant following the removal of former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon through a resolution in Parliament.

Subsequently, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake was expected to present a nominee for the post to the Constitutional Council for approval.

Accordingly, reports indicate that the Constitutional Council is expected to reach a final decision on the appointment of the new IGP during today’s meeting.

Meanwhile, Renuka Ekanayake has resigned from her position as a member of the National Police Commission.

It has been reported that the resignation letter has already been submitted to the Constitutional Council.

As a result, the National Police Commission currently has two vacant member positions, according to a spokesperson for the commission.