Constitutional Council likely to ratify name of new IGP today

August 12, 2025   06:54 am

The Constitutional Council is scheduled to convene today (12).

The council is scheduled to convene under the chairmanship of Speaker of House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne at 1:30 p.m., according to the Speaker’s Office.

The meeting is expected to focus on the proposal regarding the appointment of a new Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The position of IGP became vacant following the removal of former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon through a resolution in Parliament. 

Subsequently, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake was expected to present a nominee for the post to the Constitutional Council for approval.

Accordingly, reports indicate that the Constitutional Council is expected to reach a final decision on the appointment of the new IGP during today’s meeting.

Meanwhile, Renuka Ekanayake has resigned from her position as a member of the National Police Commission.

It has been reported that the resignation letter has already been submitted to the Constitutional Council.

As a result, the National Police Commission currently has two vacant member positions, according to a spokesperson for the commission.

