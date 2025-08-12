Fuel taxes cannot be reduced until loans are fully repaid  Energy Minister

There is no possibility of removing the taxes imposed on fuel until the loans obtained by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) are fully repaid, Minister of Energy Eng. Kumara Jayakody has stated.

Minister Jayakody pointed out that if such tax relief were granted, the government would be unable to meet its loan repayment obligations.

Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody made these remarks while participating in the Ada Derana “360°” current affairs program broadcast last night (11).