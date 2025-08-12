PM Harini and Indian High Commissioner discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation

August 12, 2025   07:57 am

High Commissioner of India in Colombo Santhosh Jha has called on Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at the Prime Minister’s Office.

During the meeting, discussions were held to find ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in education, including training programmes for leadership and planning, addressing the Tamil-medium teacher shortage and advancing ongoing education reforms to improve access and quality, the Office of the Prime Minister stated.

