Father and son drown after boat capsizes in Parakrama Samudraya

A father and son have drowned after a boat capsized in the Parakrama Samudraya in Polonnaruwa, police stated.

Police stated that the incident occurred last evening (11).

A group of individuals from Wennappuwa had visited a friend’s house in Polonnaruwa, and during their visit, they had taken a boat ride.

It has been revealed through police investigations that the boat had capsized while carrying nine people at the time of the incident.

The deceased have been identified as a 63-year-old male and his 38-year-old son, both residents of Wennappuwa.

Their bodies have been placed at the morgue of the Polonnaruwa Hospital, and post-mortem examinations are scheduled to be conducted today (12).