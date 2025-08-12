Over 77,000 tourists arrive in first 10 days of August

The number of tourists who arrived in the country in the first 10 days of August stood at 77,482, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority has announced.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 13,511 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 17.4%. Furthermore, 8,691 persons from the United Kingdom, 6,036 from Italy, 5,659 from China and 5,518 French nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of August.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 1,445,770 with the release of the latest figures for August. Among them, 292,633 individuals are from India, 140,068 from the UK and 116,895 are from Russia, the SLTDA noted.

A total of 200,244 foreign nationals visited the country in July which was an increase of 6.6% in comparison to data from July 2024.