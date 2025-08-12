Another 691 individuals arrested during special police raids yesterday

Another 691 individuals arrested during special police raids yesterday

August 12, 2025   10:42 am

A total of 691 individuals have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in criminal activities and also over illicit liquor and drug-related offenses during a special island-wide operation conducted yesterday (11).

As part of the operation, 24,175 people were subjected to inspection, the Police Media Division said.

Police have identified 25 individuals directly linked to criminal activities while 375 suspects with outstanding warrants were arrested during the operation, police noted.

According to the report, a total of 73 drunk drivers were apprehended while a further 17 reckless drivers and 3,427 persons who violated various other traffic offences were identified.

According to police, island-wide operations are conducted to apprehend small-, medium-, and large-scale drug traffickers, individuals involved in criminal activities, and those in possession of illegal firearms.

