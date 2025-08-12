UN Rights Chief to present report on Human Rights situation in Sri Lanka at next months UNHRC session

August 12, 2025   11:28 am

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, who visited Sri Lanka in June, is scheduled to present his report titled “Situation of Human Rights in Sri Lanka” at the upcoming 60th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland.  

The 60th session of the Human Rights Council is scheduled to begin on September 8 and will continue until October 8.

According to the agenda released by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, High Commissioner Volker Türk will present the report on Sri Lanka on the opening day of the session.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk undertook a four-day official visit to Sri Lanka in June, and he is scheduled to include his observations in the report.  
 
His visit to the Chemmani mass grave site is also expected to feature prominently in the report to be submitted to the UN Human Rights Council.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom and Canada are reportedly intending on tabling a new resolution on Sri Lanka at the upcoming 60th session of the UNHRC next month.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath will represent Sri Lanka at the UNHRC session and is scheduled to deliver the government’s official statement.

