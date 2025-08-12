Body of A/L student found in well near tuition class in Vavuniya

August 12, 2025   12:04 pm

The body of a girl studying for the GCE Advanced Level examination was found in a well near a private tuition class in Vairavapuliyankulam, Vavuniya.

The body was found last evening (11), according to police. The deceased, a resident of Vavuniya, was a Commerce stream student preparing for the 2025 GCE Advanced Level examination.

She had attended classes last morning, but failed to return home in the evening.

Subsequently, her school bag and the bicycle she had used were found inside the tuition class, while her shoes were discovered near a well close to the classroom. The Vavuniya Police were informed, and Vavuniya Urban Council employees, together with area residents, inspected the well.

The body of the girl was subsequently recovered.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for today (12), while Vavuniya Police continue investigations to determine whether the death was a suicide or as a result of other causes.

