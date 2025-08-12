Horana Urban Council sessions postponed for 14 days due to dispute among UNP members

Horana Urban Council sessions postponed for 14 days due to dispute among UNP members

August 12, 2025   12:07 pm

The Horana Urban Council sessions have been postponed for 14 days due to a dispute among United National Party (UNP) members.

It has been reported that the situation arose following a conflict of opinion among UNP councillors.

Previously, a UNP councillor from the council had submitted his resignation on July 1.

Following this, the National Election Commission appointed a new member to fill the vacant position and sent the appointment to the council.

However, during the council session held today (12), both the newly appointed councillor and the previously resigned councillor were present.

During the session, the councillor who had resigned attempted to withdraw his resignation and reclaim his position.

Due to the resulting dispute, the Chairman of the Urban Council decided to postpone the council sessions for a period of 14 days.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.08.12

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.08.12

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.08.12

Govt's land distribution project 'Himikama' to commence by Aug 13 (English)

Govt's land distribution project 'Himikama' to commence by Aug 13 (English)

Deforestation leads to uptick in human-elephant conflict in Sri Lanka (English)

Deforestation leads to uptick in human-elephant conflict in Sri Lanka (English)

President discusses pre-budget proposals for 2026 with officials (English)

President discusses pre-budget proposals for 2026 with officials (English)

Unemployed graduates stage protest opposite JVP Headquarters in Pelawatte (English)

Unemployed graduates stage protest opposite JVP Headquarters in Pelawatte (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

National Youth Conference scheduled to be held on August 12 (English)

National Youth Conference scheduled to be held on August 12 (English)