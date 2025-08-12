Horana Urban Council sessions postponed for 14 days due to dispute among UNP members

The Horana Urban Council sessions have been postponed for 14 days due to a dispute among United National Party (UNP) members.

It has been reported that the situation arose following a conflict of opinion among UNP councillors.

Previously, a UNP councillor from the council had submitted his resignation on July 1.

Following this, the National Election Commission appointed a new member to fill the vacant position and sent the appointment to the council.

However, during the council session held today (12), both the newly appointed councillor and the previously resigned councillor were present.

During the session, the councillor who had resigned attempted to withdraw his resignation and reclaim his position.

Due to the resulting dispute, the Chairman of the Urban Council decided to postpone the council sessions for a period of 14 days.