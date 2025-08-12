No-confidence motion handed over against Deputy Defence Minister Aruna Jayasekara

A no-confidence motion against Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) has been handed over to Speaker of House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne by the Opposition today (12).

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Kavinda Jayawardena stated that during the period leading up to the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks, Aruna Jayasekara was serving as the Security Forces Eastern Province Commander, and therefore, his current role as Deputy Minister of Defence is ethically inappropriate, given the ongoing investigations into the attacks.

He is also accused of dereliction of duty, failing to act properly during related investigations, and being a potential impediment to future investigative efforts.

Accordingly, the opposition has decided to bring forward a no-confidence motion against him, MP Jayawardena confirmed.

Earlier it was announced that the opposition drafted a no-confidence motion consisting of 19 points against Deputy Minister Aruna Jayasekara.