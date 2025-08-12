President calls for responsible youth leadership, rejects dynastic politics

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized the urgent need to foster a new generation of responsible young leaders, rejecting the concept of political dynasties or youth leaders who merely focus on protecting family power.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the National Youth Conference held at the Sugathadasa Stadium in Colombo today (12), President Dissanayake noted that the youth who step into leadership must be genuine, capable, and ethical — individuals ready to take over the country’s future after the current leadership.

The Head of State further stressed the importance of nurturing a new youth generation that is adaptable, seeks knowledge, and can take charge of the country’s future.

President Dissanayake said, “There’s no surprise in the anxiety some may feel. What we are truly attempting today is to create youth leadership that is responsible — leadership that understands what kind of future must be built and the responsibilities that come with it. These should never be individuals driven by protecting the long-standing power of families or relatives.”

“Today, we are holding the positions of President, Ministers, and Members of Parliament. But from the moment we sit on these seats, we must do so with the awareness that a day will come when we must leave them. We do not aim to cling to power forever. Our intention is clear — to transfer power, which was previously in the hands of a destructive group, into the hands of a new, deserving generation. We are not glued to our seats like multibond. We must build a new generation of young leaders who have the skills, competence, integrity, and moral compass to take over the nation.”

According to the President, the country needs youth who have a deep sense of social responsibility which is essential to lead Sri Lanka forward, and for that, the youth movement carries a greater responsibility.

President Dissanayake added that youth must first strive to be just individuals before they raise their voices for justice:

“To fight for justice, one must first be a just person. That’s the transformation we need in our youth,” the President added.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake concluded by inviting the youth present at the conference to become qualified and capable contributors to a new youth movement that is ready to take on the responsibilities of governing the country.