Warrant issued for the arrest of ex-Minister Rajitha Senaratne

August 12, 2025   01:00 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (12) issued a warrant for the arrest of former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, who has been named as a suspect in an investigation conducted by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Colombo Additional Magistrate Pasan Amarasena issued the order after considering the facts presented by the Bribery Commission.

The Bribery Commission had stated that the former Minister has failed to provide a statement despite being requested to do so and thereby obstructing the on-going investigations, said Ada Derana reporter.

