Sri Lanka to launch floating solar power projects to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to call for proposals from companies to provide consultancy services to carry-out feasibility studies and environmental impact assessments to launch floating solar power projects.

The government has recognized renewable energy development as a national priority, aiming to accomplish 70% of electricity generation from renewable sources by 2030 and to achieve zero carbon emissions in electricity generation by 2050, Cabinet Spokesman Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said.

Accordingly, the Renewable Energy Resources Development Plan 2026–2030 has identified promising reservoirs with an estimated 3,000 megawatts of floating solar power potential, based on 10% median surface utilization.

Considering the importance of floating solar power as a new method for solar energy development, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the resolution presented by the Minister of Power to inaugurate the procurement process, calling for proposals from recognized companies to provide consultancy services for carrying out pre-feasibility studies, feasibility studies, and environmental impact assessments, the Minister noted.