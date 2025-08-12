Gamini Senarathne to be appointed Commissioner General of Buddhist Affairs

August 12, 2025   02:57 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal submitted by the Minister of Buddha Shasana, Religious and Cultural Activities to appoint R. M. Gamini Senarathne to the post of Commissioner General of Buddhist Affairs.

He is currently serving as the Secretary to the Provincial Ministry of Agriculture, Agricultural Production Marketing, Livestock and Health, and Fisheries Activities of the North Central Provincial Council.

The post of Commissioner General of Buddhist Affairs currently remains vacant.
Kasun Wellahewa, a Special Grade officer in the Sri Lanka Administrative Service and currently serving as the Additional Commissioner General of the Department of Buddhist Affairs, is acting in this position in addition to duties of his permanent post.

According to the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, the appointment followed the removal of Commissioner General of Buddhist Affairs, 
Premasiri Rathnayake from the position.

The Cabinet decided to remove Premasiri Rathnayake from his position as Commissioner General of Buddhist Affairs due to allegations that he failed to properly discharge his duties.

