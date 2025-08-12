Sri Lanka will host its first-ever National AI Expo & Conference on September 29–30, 2025, at which the nation’s comprehensive AI roadmap will be unveiled, according to the Ministry of Digital Economy.

The trailblazing initiative is the country’s most ambitious undertaking to position Sri Lanka as a leading AI hub in the Asia-Pacific region, accelerating artificial intelligence adoption throughout all economic sectors.

The initiative aligns with the country’s goal of expanding the digital economy from an estimated US$3.5 billion in 2025 to US$15 billion by 2030, with AI expected to contribute 10–12% of that growth.

The historic tri-party collaboration between the Ministry of Digital Economy, the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) Sri Lanka, and SLT-MOBITEL demonstrates unprecedented unity in driving national technological advancement.

The collaboration is further strengthened by SLASSCOM’s contribution as the event’s Ecosystem Partner, highlighting its ongoing commitment to catalysing growth within Sri Lanka’s digital space. The framework aligns seamlessly with Sri Lanka’s broader digital economy goals and long-term vision of establishing the nation as a regional technology leader, ensuring inclusive growth reaches every citizen, it said.

Deputy Minister of Digital Economy, Eng. Eranga Weeraratne, said the conference will “set the foundation stone for Sri Lanka’s AI-powered future. The programme reaffirms the Government’s commitment to transforming Sri Lanka into a digitally empowered nation where artificial intelligence functions as a catalyst for innovation, economic growth, and improved quality of life for all citizens. In embracing AI, we are systematically developing Sri Lanka to lead the region in responsible AI adoption and implementation.”

“The two-day flagship event, powered by SLT-MOBITEL, will bring cutting-edge global technology to local industries, offering businesses, professionals, and the public unprecedented access to AI innovations shaping Sri Lanka’s technological future.”

The conference will address critical themes essential for Sri Lanka’s AI journey, including responsible AI governance, trust and ethics, implementation challenges, and sector-specific applications in banking and financial services, healthcare, education, agriculture, and small and medium enterprises, etc, the statement said.

Dr. Mothilal De Silva, Chairman, SLT-MOBITEL noted,

“SLT-MOBITEL as Sri Lanka’s National ICT Solutions Provider, recognizes the immense potential of artificial intelligence and it becomes our responsibility to drive the country’s digital future. We are already advancing AI integration across the country through SLT MOBITEL’s own innovations Hello AI and AI Pazz, demonstrating how smart technologies can improve everyday life and business outcomes.

Through the National AI Expo & Conference, we are committed to ensuring every Sri Lankan, from all communities, has the opportunity to participate and benefit from the AI revolution. It will be our legacy contribution to building a digitally inclusive and prosperous Sri Lanka, and we look forward to the active participation of all key stakeholders at the event in September and throughout this journey.”

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will officiate the event, unveiling a National AI Fund and the Centre for AI Excellence.

The event will feature exhibitions, keynotes, and hands-on workshops, positioning Sri Lanka as a competitive regional AI hub. An impressive lineup of thought leaders from leading global technology companies will attend, including Huawei’s Li Shi, Head Middle East, speaking on AI infrastructure solutions, telco cloud strategies, and 5G integration.

“Meta will participate through Sandya Devanathan, Vice President and Head - India and South-East Asia, and Kim-Leng Hoeu, Agency Partner, Global Network Agencies at Meta, demonstrating AI applications in social platforms and business transformation. The presence of these tech giants set a vibrant platform in offering Sri Lankan businesses direct access to world-class AI technologies,” the statement stated.

The conference will address AI applications across critical sectors including Agriculture, Healthcare, Finance and Banking, Education, Manufacturing, Transportation, E-commerce, Insurance, Hospitality, and Environmental management.

Core themes include National AI Strategy development, Responsible AI governance and ethics, AI implementation challenges, skills development, and sector-specific applications. Special focus will be on localization challenges such as language processing, cultural adaptation, and bridging generational gaps in AI literacy, in addition to addressing citizen services in healthcare, education, and public safety, plus AI scaling solutions for SMEs and startups.

Phase 2 of the initiative, scheduled from November 2025 to May 2026, will expand into regional hubs including Jaffna, Anuradhapura, Kandy, and Matara, with the goal that AI literacy and adoption reach every corner of the island. The comprehensive approach highlights the government’s commitment to leaving no community behind in Sri Lanka’s digital transformation.

The National AI Expo also aims to support SMEs and MSMEs, showcasing technological solutions to uplift and enable a digitally literate lifestyle for all sectors of society. Through Presidential Awards recognizing excellence in AI innovation, the event will celebrate Sri Lankan ingenuity and inspire continued advancement in artificial intelligence applications, it added.

During the conference, extensive networking opportunities will enable collaboration between academia, startups, leading companies, local innovators, and international investors, creating an ecosystem of collective success to drive Sri Lanka as a regional AI powerhouse.

Further information about the National AI Expo & Conference 2025 can be found at AIEXPO.LK.