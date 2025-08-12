CBK denies taking legal action over repeal of Presidents Entitlements Act

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga has denied recent media reports claiming she has joined other ex-presidents in taking legal action against the repeal of the Presidents’ Entitlements Act is false.

Issuing a statement in this regard, Kumaratunga’s media unit emphasized that some media reports have claimed former President Kumaratunga has joined four other former Presidents to file a case against the repeal of the Presidents’ Entitlements Act.

However, the statement clarified that this news is false and that she has not joined any former Presidents in any legal action.