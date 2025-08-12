Vietnams ROX Group to invest in large-scale projects in Sri Lanka

August 12, 2025   09:01 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met with senior representatives of Vietnam’s ROX Group at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon (12). 

The delegation was led by Mr. Tran Anh Tuan, Chairman of the Advisory Board of ROX Group and Chairman of the Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB). 

The ROX Group delegation expressed their readiness to make significant investments in Sri Lanka, citing the nation’s current stability and favourable investment climate, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

They sought government assistance to establish an industrial zone and indicated interest in the renewable energy and real estate sectors. The visit, they said, aimed to identify suitable land and secure the necessary institutional support for these ventures.

President Dissanayake affirmed the government’s commitment to providing all necessary institutional backing for foreign investments, highlighting that a corruption-free environment has now been established in Sri Lanka, the PMD added.

The ROX Group representatives conveyed their satisfaction with the country’s present conditions and reaffirmed their intention to proceed with large-scale investments.

Also attending the meeting were Ms. Nguyen Thi Nguyet Huong, Chairperson of the ROX Group; Ms. Luu Le Chi, Chief Officer of the Energy Division; Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake and Senior Additional Secretary to the President Mr. Roshan Gamage.

--PMD

