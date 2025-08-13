Wife of South Koreas jailed ex-president arrested

August 13, 2025   07:17 am

South Korea’s former first lady has been arrested over a string of charges including stock manipulation and bribery.

Kim Keon Hee, 52, denied all charges against her during a court hearing on Tuesday that lasted four hours. The Seoul court issued a warrant to detain her late in the day, citing risks that she may destroy evidence otherwise.

This is the first time in South Korea’s history that a former president and his spouse are in jail at the same time.

Kim’s husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, was detained earlier to face trial over a failed martial law bid last year that plunged the country into political turmoil and eventually led to his ouster.

Prosecutors say Kim, 52, made over 800 million won ($577,940; £428,000) by participating in a price-rigging scheme involving the stocks of Deutsch Motors, a BMW dealer in South Korea.

While this allegedly happened before her husband was elected the country’s leader, it continued to cast a shadow throughout his presidency.

She allegedly also accepted two Chanel bags and a diamond necklace as bribes from the controversial Unification Church in exchange for business favours.

Among other charges, Kim is also accused of meddling in candidate nominations during the parliamentary by-elections in 2022 and the general elections last year.

Kim appeared solemn as she attended Tuesday’s hearing wearing a black suit and a black skirt.

‘I sincerely apologise for causing trouble despite being a person of no importance,’ she told reporters.

While he was president, Yoon vetoed three opposition-led bills that sought a special counsel investigation into allegations against Kim.

He issued the last veto in November, a week before he declared martial law.

A special counsel was set up in June this year after Yoon’s rival Lee Jae Myung became president.

