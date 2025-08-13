Pharmacists at Kurunegala Hospital on token strike today

August 13, 2025   07:27 am

The Society of Government Pharmacists has announced that a 24-hour token strike will be staged today (13) at the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital.

Chairman Ajith Tilakaratne stated that the trade union action is being taken in protest against the appointment of a pharmacy assistant with inadequate qualifications to the hospital.

Accordingly, the token strike is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. today.

While qualified pharmacists are already providing services at the hospital, an unqualified pharmacy assistant has been assigned without any service requirement, Tilakaratne stated.

He claimed that the Director General of Health Services has been informed about the issue on two separate occasions.

However, due to authorities ignoring these notifications, the Society of Government Pharmacist has decided to proceed with the token strike.

