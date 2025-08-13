AI camera systems to be installed in SLTB and private buses to reduce accidents

August 13, 2025   08:55 am

A total of 40 AI camera systems will be installed in both Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) and private buses as part of a new project launched with the aim of minimizing accidents involving long-distance buses.

This will be implemented as a pilot project with the involvement of the private sector, the Ministry of Transport Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation said.

According to the Ministry, AI camera systems will monitor driver behavior and take necessary actions to alert them.

The new camera system is capable of detecting driver fatigue, drowsiness, and even eyelid closure.

In addition, the system can monitor compliance with traffic laws and whether seat belts are being worn, and will issue alerts to drivers accordingly, the Transport Ministry said.

The pilot phase of the project was officially launched at the Kataragama depot under the auspices of the Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation, Bimal Rathnayake.

During the event, several long-distance buses were equipped with AI camera systems.

The Minister also took part in an inspection tour of the depot.

Speaking to media, the Minister stated:

“By using AI technology, if drivers become distracted, fall asleep, close their eyes, or engage in any other inappropriate activities while driving, the AI system will alert them. Companies have been using such systems internationally for years. However, in Sri Lanka, particularly in public transportation such as SLTB and private buses that transport millions of people, these systems have not yet been deployed. Therefore, we had discussions with those companies, and they willingly agreed to provide their administrative expertise, technology, and equipment. So, 40 devices will be provided — to be installed in 40 buses, both SLTB and private ones.”

