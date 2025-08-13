Maduru Oya Helicopter Crash: Pilot claims he lost control of helicopter within 30 seconds of taking off

Maduru Oya Helicopter Crash: Pilot claims he lost control of helicopter within 30 seconds of taking off

August 13, 2025   09:19 am

The Bell 212 helicopter, piloted by Flight Lieutenant Paulen Jayawardena, lost control and crashed into the Maduru Oya Reservoir within 30 seconds of taking off from the Maduru Oya Army Special Forces Camp during a demonstration flight, the pilot testified before the Dehiattakandiya Magistrate’s Court.

Flight Lieutenant Jayawardena made this statement while giving evidence at the inquiry into the crash, which claimed the lives of six military personnel—two from the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) and four from the Sri Lanka Army Special Regiment. 

Court proceedings were presided over by Magistrate Priyantha Halyala, said Ada Derana reporter.

The pilot stated that he believed the helicopter crashed through no fault of his own. He further indicated that a technical fault may have been the cause, although the exact reason for the incident has yet to be determined.

Magistrate Halyala, who had earlier ordered the case to be recalled on August 21, announced that the cause of death of the six victims will be officially determined on that date. 

The Magistrate also directed the Dehiattakandiya Police to submit a progress report on the investigation into the helicopter crash to the court by the same day.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President calls for responsible youth leadership, rejects dynastic politics (English)

President calls for responsible youth leadership, rejects dynastic politics (English)

President calls for responsible youth leadership, rejects dynastic politics (English)

Sri Lanka to launch floating solar power projects to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050 (English)

Sri Lanka to launch floating solar power projects to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050 (English)

No-confidence motion handed over against Deputy Defence Minister Aruna Jayasekara (English)

No-confidence motion handed over against Deputy Defence Minister Aruna Jayasekara (English)

Constitutional Council approves Priyantha Weerasooriya as IGP (English)

Constitutional Council approves Priyantha Weerasooriya as IGP (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.08.12

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.08.12

Govt's land distribution project 'Himikama' to commence by Aug 13 (English)

Govt's land distribution project 'Himikama' to commence by Aug 13 (English)

Deforestation leads to uptick in human-elephant conflict in Sri Lanka (English)

Deforestation leads to uptick in human-elephant conflict in Sri Lanka (English)

President discusses pre-budget proposals for 2026 with officials (English)

President discusses pre-budget proposals for 2026 with officials (English)