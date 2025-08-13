Maduru Oya Helicopter Crash: Pilot claims he lost control of helicopter within 30 seconds of taking off

The Bell 212 helicopter, piloted by Flight Lieutenant Paulen Jayawardena, lost control and crashed into the Maduru Oya Reservoir within 30 seconds of taking off from the Maduru Oya Army Special Forces Camp during a demonstration flight, the pilot testified before the Dehiattakandiya Magistrate’s Court.

Flight Lieutenant Jayawardena made this statement while giving evidence at the inquiry into the crash, which claimed the lives of six military personnel—two from the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) and four from the Sri Lanka Army Special Regiment.

Court proceedings were presided over by Magistrate Priyantha Halyala, said Ada Derana reporter.

The pilot stated that he believed the helicopter crashed through no fault of his own. He further indicated that a technical fault may have been the cause, although the exact reason for the incident has yet to be determined.

Magistrate Halyala, who had earlier ordered the case to be recalled on August 21, announced that the cause of death of the six victims will be officially determined on that date.

The Magistrate also directed the Dehiattakandiya Police to submit a progress report on the investigation into the helicopter crash to the court by the same day.