Man hacked to death in Seeduwa

August 13, 2025   10:51 am

An individual has been hacked to death in Seeduwa.

According to police, the murder was carried out last night (12) by a group of individuals using sharp weapons.

The victim, who sustained serious injuries in the attack, was admitted to the Negombo Hospital while in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was a 40-year-old resident of Iriyagahalinda.

No suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident thus far, and Seeduwa Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend those responsible.

