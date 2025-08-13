Public can directly WhatsApp IGP to report crimes from today

Public can directly WhatsApp IGP to report crimes from today

August 13, 2025   11:03 am

Sri Lanka Police has introduced a new WhatsApp number for the general public to directly inform the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) pertaining to crimes and various other issues they encounter.

Issuing a statement in this regard, the Police Media Division noted that Sri Lanka Police is committed to performing its duties with dedication to ensure public safety.

“It has been observed that there is a need to protect the rights of the public by giving priority to their concerns and enabling them to directly inform the IGP’s office about crimes and other issues they face,” the statement added.

Accordingly, IGP Priyantha Weerasooriya has introduced the new WhatsApp number, 071-8598888, effective today (13), for both the public and police officers who require the IGP’s attention.

According to Sri Lanka Police, this facility may be used to report any information related to crimes and other issues.

It is further emphasized that this number can only be used to send text messages, videos, and photos directly to the IGP. Phone calls to this number will not be permitted.

