Sri Lanka has received US$ 697.3 million in workers’ remittances in July 2025, according to the latest figures released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

This figure reflects a 19.5% increase compared to the US$ 566.8 million recorded in July 2024.

Accordingly, from January to July 2025, the country has received a total of US$ 4.43 billion in remittances.

During the same period, 173,189 Sri Lankans left for overseas employment, including 106,229 males and 66,960 females.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE), Koshala Wickramasinghe stated that Sri Lanka is expected to receive US$ 7 billion in remittances by the end of 2025.

He added that the Bureau has implemented several measures to facilitate the deployment of qualified, skilled workers abroad, with an estimated 300,000 Sri Lankans expected to seek overseas employment this year.

He further noted that the Sri Lankan government is facilitating employment opportunities in Japan, South Korea, and Israel under Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed with these countries, the statement added.

Wickramasinghe also commended the contribution of licensed employment agencies and the dedication of Sri Lankans seeking foreign employment, acknowledging their role in strengthening the nation’s economy.