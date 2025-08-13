Kerala cannabis valued over Rs. 24 mln seized in Pesalai

A total of 110 kilograms and 600 grams of Kerala cannabis have been seized in Pesalai, Talaimannar by the Sri Lanka Navy.

The haul of narcotics was seized during an operation conducted by SLNS Gajaba of the North Central Naval Command.

During the search, three suspicious sacks were recovered from the beach, which were found to contain the stock of Kerala cannabis, the Navy said in a statement.

The gross street value of the seized narcotics is estimated to exceed Rs. 24 million.

The stock has been handed over to the Talaimannar Police for further legal action, Navy said.