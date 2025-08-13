Special discussion to be held tomorrow aimed at uniting the entire opposition

A special discussion is scheduled to be held tomorrow (14) with the participation of several opposition political parties.

The discussion is expected to be held under the leadership of former Minister G.L. Peiris, according to political sources.

Opposition political representatives have stated that the objective of the meeting is to explore the formation of a united front among opposition parties.

A discussion had already taken place last week at the residence of former Minister G.L. Peiris, and tomorrow’s meeting is planned as a follow-up to the initial dialogue.

However, opposition political representatives emphasized that the purpose of this discussion is solely to build unity among opposition parties — not to create a coalition aimed at challenging the government at this stage.