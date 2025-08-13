Woman flees after defrauding job seekers promising employment in Japan

A number of complaints have been lodged against a woman from Mount Lavinia, who had defrauded people of money by claiming she could find employment in Japan.

According to police, she allegedly collected large sums of money from victims, promising them two-year work visas.

A person residing in Gampola reportedly made an initial payment of Rs. 500,000 to the woman in question on November 14, 2023.

As the woman has neither returned the money nor taken steps to arrange employment in Japan, a complaint has been filed against her at the Mount Lavinia Police.

Investigations have revealed that multiple people were defrauded in a similar manner, and the suspect has since fled the area.

Meanwhile, in response to an inquiry made by Ada Derana, the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) emphasized that engaging in such activities without registering with SLBFE is a punishable offence under the law.