Former Deputy Director of Prison Hospital Dr. Hemantha Ranasinghe arrested

August 13, 2025   02:53 pm

Former Deputy Director of the Prison Hospital, Dr. Hemantha Ranasinghe, has been arrested on bribery charges.

This is in connection with an incident that took place in 2024, where an inmate was admitted to the Welikada Prison Hospital due to a medical condition. 

After receiving in-patient treatment, a bribe of Rs. 1,500,000 was allegedly demanded to allow the inmate to continue staying in the hospital. Of this amount, Rs. 300,000 was reportedly accepted as a bribe.

Dr. Hemantha Ranasinghe was arrested this morning (13) at his residence in Pita Kotte by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).
The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

He is currently serving as the Acting Deputy Director at the National Institute of Mental Health in Angoda.

