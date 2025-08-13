Five Chinese cybercrime suspects detained at BIA and deported

Five Chinese nationals suspected of attempting to enter Sri Lanka to engage in cybercrime activities have been arrested today (13) by officers of the Immigration and Emigration Department at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Katunayake.

The individuals were detained at the airport and subsequently deported, said Ada Derana reporter.

The individuals arrived at Katunayake Airport from Bangkok, Thailand, at 10:30 a.m. aboard SriLankan Airlines flight UL-405.

Upon arrival, they were referred to the Chief Immigration and Emigration Officer for immigration clearance due to suspicions regarding the purpose of their visit.

Investigations revealed that the group had claimed they were travelling to work for a company based in the Colombo Port City and had obtained the necessary residence visas to stay and work in Sri Lanka. However, when a senior official of the said company was questioned, he was unable to clearly explain the nature of the visitors’ jobs or the purpose of their visit.

Further inquiries uncovered discrepancies in the job invitation letters presented by the individuals. It was also found that they had previously worked for suspicious companies in Cambodia and the Philippines, both locations known for cybercrime activity.

Based on the findings, the Immigration and Emigration Department decided to hand the five Chinese nationals over to SriLankan Airlines for deportation.